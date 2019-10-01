Japan finance minister Aso says economy 'clearly recovering', ready for tax hike

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso answers a question during a news conference of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 9, 2019. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the Japanese economy was “clearly recovering”, when asked why the sales tax could be raised after the government postponed the rise twice.

Aso, speaking to reporters, also said that understanding of why the sale tax is being raised had deepened compared with the previous rise in April 2014, to 8% from 5%.

Japan raised its national sales tax to 10% on Tuesday, originally scheduled for 2015.