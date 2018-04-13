FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 1:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan government to set up panel on steps to ease pain from sales tax hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will set up a panel to discuss ways to mitigate the impact next year’s scheduled sales tax would have on the economy, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government could consider fiscal spending and other measures to ensure the tax hike does not hurt the economy.

A previous increase in the tax rate to 8 percent from 5 percent in 2014 pushed the economy into recession.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

