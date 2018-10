TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday pledged to go ahead with an increase in the national sales tax in October next year, according to a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the joint news conference of the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters

Abe, who made the remarks at a cabinet meeting, also said he would consider tax breaks on purchases of durable goods and measures to help small businesses cope with the burden of the higher tax.