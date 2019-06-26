Japan tax revenue hit record in FY2018/19, exceeding bubble era: government sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government’s tax revenue for last fiscal year came to 60.4 trillion yen ($563 billion), a record that exceeded the previous high registered in the 1990/91 towards the end of the bubble era, two government sources told Reuters.

The government had in December projected a revenue of 59.928 trillion yen for the fiscal year that ended in March 2019.

The higher-than-expected tax receipt resulted from income tax gains driven by wage growth and a rise in dividends, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to media.

The record-high revenue is a positive development for the government, which is saddled with industrial world’s heaviest public debt burden at twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.