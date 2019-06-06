Japan to explain need for planned tax hike to G20 members: government spokesman

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will explain to G20 members its plan to proceed with a planned sales tax hike in order to fund social security for all generations, the top government spokesman said on Thursday.
Japan’s economy is underpinned firmly by fundamentals that support domestic demand, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference, adding that Tokyo would roll out offsetting measures as planned to ease the impact of the higher levy.
Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; editing by Darren Schuettler