FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a press conference standing next to the calligraphy 'Reiwa' which was chosen as the new era name at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2019. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the country must proceed with a scheduled sales tax hike in October to meet the cost of a rapidly ageing population.

“Japan must proceed with fiscal reform,” Abe told parliament. “On the other hand, the government is ready to deploy fiscal spending flexibly as needed.”