SINTRA, Portugal (Reuters) - The Japanese economy could suffer “quite significant” consequences if a trade war between the United States and China drags on, Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

“The indirect impact on the Japanese economy could be quite significant ...if this escalation of tariffs between the U.S. and China continues,” Kuroda told an ECB conference in Sintra, Portugal.