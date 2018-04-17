FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 18, 2018 / 12:00 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Japan March exports rise 2.1 percent year-on-year: MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s exports rose 2.1 percent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, due to a rebound in shipments to China.

FILE PHOTO: A laborer works in a container area at a port in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The result compared with a 4.7 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.8 percent rise in the prior month.

Imports fell 0.6 percent in the year to March, versus the median estimate of a 5.4 percent increase.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 797.3 billion yen ($7.45 billion), versus the median estimate of a 498.3 billion yen surplus.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.