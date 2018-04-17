Japan March exports rise 2.1 percent year-on-year: MOF

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s exports rose 2.1 percent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, due to a rebound in shipments to China.

FILE PHOTO: A laborer works in a container area at a port in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The result compared with a 4.7 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.8 percent rise in the prior month.

Imports fell 0.6 percent in the year to March, versus the median estimate of a 5.4 percent increase.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 797.3 billion yen ($7.45 billion), versus the median estimate of a 498.3 billion yen surplus.