Japan February jobless rate falls to 2.3 percent: government

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate fell in February while the availability of jobs held steady at a high level, government data showed on Friday, underscoring a tight labor market despite tepid wage gains and inflation.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.3 percent last month, against economists’ median forecast for 2.5 percent, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.63, unchanged from January and matching economists’ median estimate in a Reuters poll.
