Japan jobless rate falls to 2.3 percent in September

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate fell in September, while the availability of jobs improved to the highest level since January 1974, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent in August, and compared with economists’ median forecast for the rate to remain unchanged, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.64 from 1.63 in August. The median forecast was for the ratio to remain unchanged.

