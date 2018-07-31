FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 31, 2018 / 12:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan jobless rate rises to 2.4 percent in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate rose in June while the availability of jobs improved to the highest in more than four decades, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers listen to presentations at company booths during a job fair held for fresh graduates in Tokyo December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.4 percent from 2.2 percent in June, and compared with economists’ median forecast of 2.3 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.62 from 1.60 in June to reach the highest since January 1974. The median forecast was for 1.60.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

here

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labor ministry’s website.)

Reporting by Sumio Ito; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.