Japan jobless rate rises to 2.4 percent in June

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate rose in June while the availability of jobs improved to the highest in more than four decades, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers listen to presentations at company booths during a job fair held for fresh graduates in Tokyo December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.4 percent from 2.2 percent in June, and compared with economists’ median forecast of 2.3 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.62 from 1.60 in June to reach the highest since January 1974. The median forecast was for 1.60.

