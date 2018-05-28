Japan jobless rate steady at 2.5 percent in April: govt.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate held steady in April and the availability of jobs also remained unchanged, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.5 percent, the Internal Affairs ministry said. The result matched the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.59 in April, unchanged from the previous month. The median forecast was for 1.60.

