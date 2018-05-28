FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018

Japan jobless rate steady at 2.5 percent in April: govt.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate held steady in April and the availability of jobs also remained unchanged, government data showed on Tuesday.

Pedestrians make their way in a business district in Tokyo, Japan May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.5 percent, the Internal Affairs ministry said. The result matched the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.59 in April, unchanged from the previous month. The median forecast was for 1.60.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher
