Japan jobless rate steady in December at 2.2%

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate and the availability of jobs held steady in December, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.2% in December, unchanged from the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. That compared with a median market forecast of 2.3%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.57 in December, slightly better than economists’ median forecast for 1.56, labor ministry data showed.