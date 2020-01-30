Business News
January 30, 2020 / 11:56 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Japan jobless rate steady in December at 2.2%

FILE PHOTO: Office workers are reflected in a glass railing as they cross a street during lunch hour in Tokyo June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate and the availability of jobs held steady in December, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.2% in December, unchanged from the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. That compared with a median market forecast of 2.3%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.57 in December, slightly better than economists’ median forecast for 1.56, labor ministry data showed.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada

