Japan July jobless rate inches up to 2.5 percent

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate rose slightly in July while the availability of jobs improved, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in July, and compared with economists’ median forecast of 2.4 percent, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.63 from 1.62 in June, hitting the highest level since January 1974, separate data from the labor ministry showed. The median forecast was for 1.62.