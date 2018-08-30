FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 30, 2018 / 11:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan July jobless rate inches up to 2.5 percent

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate rose slightly in July while the availability of jobs improved, government data showed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers attend a job fair held for fresh graduates in Tokyo, Japan, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in July, and compared with economists’ median forecast of 2.4 percent, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.63 from 1.62 in June, hitting the highest level since January 1974, separate data from the labor ministry showed. The median forecast was for 1.62.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Sumio Ito; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.