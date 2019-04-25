Japan March jobless rate rises to 2.5%

FILE PHOTO: Office workers are reflected in a glass railing as they cross a street during lunch hour in Tokyo June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate rose in March while the availability of jobs held steady at a high level, government data showed on Friday, underscoring a tight labor market.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.5 percent, against economists’ median forecast for 2.4 percent, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.63, unchanged from February. The median estimate was for the ratio to rise to 1.64, according to a Reuters poll.