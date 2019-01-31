Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.4 percent in December

FILE PHOTO - A worker stands in front of an entrance of a construction site of a commercial building at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate fell in December and the availability of jobs held steady, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.4 percent from 2.5 percent in November, matching the median estimate, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.63 in December. That was unchanged from the previous month and also matched the estimate.

