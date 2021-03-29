Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.9% in February: government

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate was steady at 2.9% in February, while the availability of jobs declined from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with the median forecast of 3.0%, and 2.9% in January.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.09, down from 1.10 in the previous month, labour ministry data showed. It was also below a Reuters poll forecast of 1.10.
For a table, click the internal affairs ministry's website: here
(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry’s website)
Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim
