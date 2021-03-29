Japan's jobless rate flat at 2.9% in February: government

FILE PHOTO: The shadows of pedestrians are pictured cast on a street in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate was steady at 2.9% in February, while the availability of jobs declined from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with the median forecast of 3.0%, and 2.9% in January.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.09, down from 1.10 in the previous month, labour ministry data showed. It was also below a Reuters poll forecast of 1.10.

