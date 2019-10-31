Business News
October 31, 2019 / 11:44 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.4% in September - government

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate rose in September from the previous month and job availability slipped, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.4% from August’s 2.2%, and compared with economists’ median forecast of 2.3%, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.57 in September, and compared with the median forecast of 1.59.

Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida, writing by Kaori Kaneko

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below