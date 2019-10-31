Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.4% in September - government

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate rose in September from the previous month and job availability slipped, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.4% from August’s 2.2%, and compared with economists’ median forecast of 2.3%, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.57 in September, and compared with the median forecast of 1.59.