Business News
June 29, 2020 / 11:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.9% in May: government

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in a small road between two commercial buildings at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate rose and the availability of jobs fell in May, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.9% in May, up from 2.6% in April, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.8%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.20 in May from 1.32 in April, marking the lowest reading since July 2015, labour ministry data showed.

Related Coverage

For a table, click the internal affairs ministry’s website:

here

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry’s website.)

Reporting by Hiroko Hamada; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below