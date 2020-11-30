Japan's jobless rate rises to 3.1% in October: government

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate inched up to 3.1% in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday, while separate data showed the availability of jobs rose for the first time in 1-1/2 years.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched the median forecast and compared with 3.0% in September.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio in October grew for the first time since April 2019, to 1.04 from the previous month’s 1.03, which was its lowest reading since December 2013, labour ministry data showed. The median forecast was for 1.03.

