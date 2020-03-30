Japan's jobless rate steady at 2.4% in February: government

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate held steady while the availability of jobs dropped in February, government data showed on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.4% in February, unchanged from January, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 2.4%.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.45 in February from 1.49 in January, labor ministry data showed.
Reporting by Hiroko Hamada and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher