FILE PHOTO: Deputy Governor at the Bank of Japan, Masazumi Wakatabe, speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan could face a large impact from the coronavirus outbreak, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Friday.

Wakatabe, speaking to parliament, also said the central bank would take monetary policy steps as needed.