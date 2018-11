Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Singapore, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he will order his cabinet to compile a second extra budget for the current fiscal year after returning to Japan.

Abe made the remark at a news conference in Darwin, Australia, which was televised by public broadcaster NHK.