December 2, 2019 / 11:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan preparing $120 billion economic stimulus package - sources

FILE PHOTO: An empty road leading into Shiroko, Suzuka, Japan October 12, 2019, seen in heavy rain ahead of Typhoon Hagibis. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is looking to finalize an economic stimulus package totaling $120 billion to support the economy and build infrastructure to cope with big natural disasters, two government officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Including private-sector and other spending, the package would come to around 25 trillion yen ($230 billion), they told Reuters, declining to be identified because the package has not been finalised.

Public broadcaster NHK said the 13 trillion yen ($120 billion) figure includes the use of 3 trillion yen from fiscal investment and loan programs. A final decision on the package could be made as early as Thursday, NHK said.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

