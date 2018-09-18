Japan's Aso: BOJ will take appropriate policy to meet price target

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he believed the central bank will pursue appropriate policy to achieve its 2 percent price stability goal, which he reckoned would take a long time to achieve.

Aso told reporters that he understood Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s view that a premature debate on ending the massive stimulus could cause market confusion.

Asked about Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s comment on Friday that hinted at his hope of preparing an exit from the radical stimulus program in coming years, Aso said specific monetary policy was up to the BOJ to set.