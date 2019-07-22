Japan PM Abe: Won't hesitate to take all steps flexibly vs. downside economy risks

Japan's Prime Minister and Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leader Shinzo Abe speaks to voters on the last election campaign day ahead of Sunday's upper house election at Akihabara district in Tokyo, Japan July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he would take all possible steps flexibly and without hesitation when downside risks to the economy emerge.

Speaking after his ruling coalition maintained a solid majority in Sunday’s upper house elections, Abe pledged to continue to make economy his top priority.

Abe also said he would take measures fully to support private consumption when the national sales tax rises to 10% from the current 8% in October.