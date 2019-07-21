Japan's Abe says upper house election win shows support for constitution debate

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), looks on as he puts a rosette on the name of a candidate who is expected to win the upper house election, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his ruling coalition’s solid win in an upper house election on Sunday showed that voters supported debate over his proposal to revise the post-war, pacifist constitution.

Abe, speaking to a TV broadcaster after exit polls showed his coalition would win a solid majority, also said a scheduled rise in the sales tax to 10% from 8% in October was necessary for the social security system and to gain international trust.