Japan's pro-constitutional revision force to lose 2/3 majority in upper house: NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s ruling coalition and pro-constitutional revision allies were certain to lose the two-thirds upper house majority needed to push ahead with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s proposal to revise the pacifist constitution, public broadcaster NHK said.

To maintain that majority, pro-revision forces needed to win 85 of the 124 seats up for grabs in Sunday’s election.

Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito easily secured a majority, prompting Abe to say the results showed that voters supported debate on the topic.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Linda Sieg

