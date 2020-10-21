Japan to set emission ambition of net zero by 2050: Nikkei

FILM PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to the media during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 21, 2020. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will next week pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

The goal will be announced by new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in a speech to lawmakers, and will include specific measures including promoting renewable energy, Nikkei here said.

Japan has been criticized for its heavy use of coal-fired power generation and is the only G7 nation still building coal plants at home.