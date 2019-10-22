Japanese Emperor Naruhito pledges to fulfill duty at enthronement ceremony

Japan's Emperor Naruhito makes his appearance during a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Emperor Naruhito pledged to fulfill his duty as a symbol of the state as he officially announced his enthronement on Tuesday in a centuries-old ceremony attended by heads of state and other dignitaries from more than 180 countries.

Naruhito, 59, acceded to the throne in May after his father, Akihito, became the first monarch to abdicate in two centuries.

“I swear that I will act according to the constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people,” he declared in front of about 2,000 participants, including Britain’s Prince Charles.

“I sincerely hope that Japan will develop further and contribute to the friendship and peace of the international community, and to the welfare and prosperity of human beings through the people’s wisdom and ceaseless efforts.”

Naruhito’s grandfather, Hirohito, in whose name Japanese troops fought World War Two, was treated as a god but renounced his divine status after Japan’s defeat in 1945. Emperors now have no political authority.