Japan panel firms up April 30, 2019 as date for emperor's abdication: NHK
December 1, 2017 / 12:16 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Japan panel firms up April 30, 2019 as date for emperor's abdication: NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A special panel chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has agreed that the date of Emperor Akihito’s planned abdication - the first by a Japanese monarch in about two centuries - should be on April 30, 2019, national broadcaster NHK reported.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko leave after praying at the altar of late Prince Tomohito, a cousin of the Emperor, in Tokyo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Itsuo Inouye/Pool/File Photo

Akihito, who has had heart surgery and treatment for prostate cancer, said in rare remarks last year that he feared age might make it hard to fulfil his duties.

A law adopted in June allows Akihito to step down, but left details such as timing to be worked out later. He will be succeeded by his elder son, Crown Prince Naruhito.

Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
