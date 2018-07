TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Emperor Akihito has canceled his public duties after being diagnosed with dizziness and cerebral anemia, a condition of insufficient blood flow to the brain, a palace official said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko arrive at the Imperial Palace before welcoming Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang and his wife Nguyen Thi Hien in Tokyo, Japan, 30 May 2018. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters

Akihito, 84, is set to abdicate next year.