TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the European Union (EU) have reached an agreement on a free trade pact, Japan’s Kyodo news agency quoted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as saying on Friday.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom addresses a news conference on the trade package in Brussels, Belgium September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday the EU was very close to finalizing a free trade deal with Japan.