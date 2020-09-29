Japan's OSE says to list CME petroleum futures next year

TOKYO (Reuters) - Osaka Exchange Inc (OSE) said on Tuesday it will list CME Group Petroleum Index Futures in the October-December quarter next year to give retail investors opportunities to diversify their portfolios managed in Japanese yen and to hedge their positions.

The listing is subject to approvals from regulatory authorities, the OSE, which is part of Japan Exchange Group Inc 8697.T, said in a statement.

The new product is an index calculated and distributed by CME Group.

It is comprised of three products, NYMEX WTI Crude Oil futures, NYMEX NY Harbor RBOB Gasoline futures and NYMEX NY Harbor ULSD futures listed on NYMEX.