FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 23, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan Exchange Group to start merger talks with Tokyo Commodity Exchange

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) (8697.T), owner of Tokyo Stock Exchange, will start merger talks with smaller rival Tokyo Commodity Exchange Inc, the companies said on Tuesday, as Japan pushes to create an all-in-one bourse to attract global money.

JPX and the commodity exchange, known as TOCOM, said they have signed non-disclosure agreement to start talks on “an integrated exchange.”

Merging JPX with TOCOM, would create an integrated bourse that offers trades in stocks, derivatives and commodities futures.

JPX also owns Osaka Exchange Inc, which runs derivatives markets such as index futures and JGB futures. TOCOM lists products such as precious metals, oil and rubber.

The government has been pushing for the creation of an integrated exchange, a move it sees helping Japan to become more competitive among global financial hubs.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.