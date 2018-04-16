BOJ has no plan to issue digital currency: Deputy Governor Amamiya

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has no plan to issue its own digital currency now, but sees the need to understand innovative technologies for future possible use in financial infrastructure, Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Monday.
Financial authorities must carefully examine how high-frequency trading using algorithms and artificial intelligence could affect asset price moves and market volatility, Amamiya told a speech at a seminar on financial technology hosted by the International Monetary Fund.
