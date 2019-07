FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader, speaks at a debate session ahead of July 21 upper house election at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A fire caused by suspected arson in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday was “too appalling for” words, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Twitter, offering condolences to the victims.

At least 13 people were feared dead and dozens more either unconscious, hurt or missing in a suspected case of arson at an animation studio in Kyoto, the fire department said.