Kyoto arson attack building had no sprinklers or indoor hydrants: official

Firefighters conduct an investigation at the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Kyoto Animation company building where 33 people were killed in an arson attack did not have any sprinklers or indoor hydrants installed since they were not legally required by the fire code, a Kyoto Fire Department official said on Friday.

The official said that because the building was classified as an “office”, it was not required to have such equipment.

An October inspection of the building found that fire extinguishers and emergency alarms were installed as required.