At least 23 people feared dead in Japan in suspected arson: fire department

An aerial view shows firefighters battling the fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid, at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 18, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - At least 23 people were feared dead in a suspected arson incident at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday, an official for the Kyoto City Fire Department said.

Thirteen people were confirmed dead and at least 10 more had no vital signs after they were found in the studio, the official said.

Scores were also injured when the building was torched, authorities said, with the cause suspected to be arson by a man who shouted “Die” as he doused the building with petrol.