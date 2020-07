FILE PHOTO: People walk past debris on a road after floods caused by torrential rain, in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture southwestern Japan, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will utilise more than 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion) to support the rain-hit Kyushu region where dozens have been killed, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters on Monday.

Abe, who was visiting Kyushu’s Kumamoto prefecture, said part of the government spending would come from emergency budget reserves.