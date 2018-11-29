World News
November 29, 2018 / 2:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan calls South Korea ruling on forced laborers unacceptable

1 Min Read

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks to media after a meeting with South Korean ambassador to Japan Lee Su-hoon (not pictured) at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea’s top court ruling on Thursday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd must compensate South Koreans in two separate cases for their forced labor during World War Two is totally unacceptable, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said in a statement.

“This fundamentally overturns the legal basis for friendly ties between Japan and South Korea and is extremely regrettable. It is totally unacceptable,” Kono said in a statement.

Reporting by Elaine Lies, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.