Japan says South Korean president's remarks on forced labor issue 'regrettable'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds his New Year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on January 10, 2019. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday that remarks by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the issue of forced wartime labor were “extremely regrettable” and that he was trying to shift Seoul’s responsibility to Japan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was speaking at a regular news conference.

Moon said on Thursday that Japan’s political leaders should not undermine bilateral ties by “politicising” the issue of South Koreans forced to work by Japanese companies during World War Two.