French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 26, 2019. Koji Sasahara/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said the United States should not be doubting the reality of climate change but leading a global transition toward cleaner energy.

Macron make the comment in an interview with Japanese public broadcaster NHK ahead of a G20 summit in Japan.