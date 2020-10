FILE PHOTO: The reactor units No.1 to 4 are seen over storage tanks for radioactive water at Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that he is aiming to make a speedy decision on the disposal of contaminated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

Suga was speaking at a news conference in Jakarta at the end of his first foreign trip, during which he also visited Vietnam.