World News
June 29, 2020 / 7:55 AM / in an hour

Japan government spokesman says it is crucial to maintain current G7 framework

1 Min Read

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news conference after the reshuffling of the Japanese cabinet at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that it is crucial to maintain the current G7 framework.

At a regular media briefing, Suga did not confirm the content of a Kyodo news agency report which said Japan opposed South Korea potentially joining the next meeting.

U.S. President Donald Trump in May announced he would postpone a Group of Seven summit and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; editing by Jason Neely

