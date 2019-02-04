With creativity, we can find Northern Ireland solution, Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a signing of a new agreement on bilateral cooperation and integration, known as Treaty of Aachen, in Aachen, Germany, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

TOKYO (Reuters) - There may be still be ways of agreeing a future relationship between Britain and the European Union that preserves the integrity of the EU’s single market while avoiding border controls between Ireland and Northern Ireland, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“There are definitely options for preserving the integrity of the single market even when Northern Ireland isn’t part of it because it is part of Britain while at the same time meeting the desire to have if possible no border controls,” she said at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday.

“To solve this point you have to be creative and listen to each other, and such discussions can and must be conducted,” she added. “We can still use the time to reach an agreement if everyone shows good will.”