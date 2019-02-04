Japan PM Abe: wants stable, democratic, prompt solution to Venezuela situation

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2019. Frank Robichon/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan wants a stable, democratic and prompt solution to the Venezuela situation shortly after France said it recognized national assembly president Juan Guaido as the country’s interim leader.

Abe made the statement after a summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is in Japan on a two-day visit aimed at forging an “alliance of multilateralists” to resist U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach to trade and China’s pursuit of narrow national interests.