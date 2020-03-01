Another death from coronavirus in Japan, in-hospital infection suspected

TOKYO (Reuters) - A man in his 70s died on Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido on Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, local authorities said on Sunday.

The municipal government of Hokkaido said the patient was hospitalized on Jan. 17 for another disease, but started to show flu-like symptoms a few weeks later and tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb. 25.

Public broadcaster NHK and other local media said authorities suspect the man may have caught the virus while in hospital.

The man’s death marks the sixth fatality from COVID-19 in Japan, excluding six deaths among those aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess.