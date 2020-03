FILE PHOTO: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi delivers his speech at ASEAN’s Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that he would like to discuss international cooperation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting next week.

G7 foreign ministers plan a March 24-25 video conference meeting.