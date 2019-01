TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Fuji Oil Co (5017.T) has lifted Iranian crude oil in the first cargo to head for Japan since the country received a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Tehran, a company spokesman said on Monday.

The VLCC Kisogawa loaded 2 million barrels of Iranian oil on Sunday and is expected to reach Japan on Feb. 9, according to the Fuji official and Eikon data.